IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Eintragung des Squeeze-out-Beschlusses ins Handelsregister





25.01.2017 / 10:26







[Düsseldorf, 25. Januar 2017] Der auf der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG am 2. Dezember 2016 gefasste Beschluss zur Übertragung der übrigen Aktien auf den Hauptaktionär, die LSF6 Europe Financial Holdings, L.P., mit Sitz in Dallas/USA, gegen Barabfindung ist in das Handelsregister eingetragen worden.



Kontakt:

Dr. Jörg Chittka, Unternehmenskommunikation, Telefon: +49 211 8221-4349 ;



Armin Baltzer, Unternehmenskommunikation, Telefon: +49 211 8221-6236 ,



E-Mail: presse@ikb.de



Die IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG begleitet mittelständische Unternehmen in Deutschland und Europa mit Krediten, Risikomanagement, Kapitalmarkt- und Beratungsdienstleistungen.

























