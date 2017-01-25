DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Eintragung des Squeeze-out-Beschlusses ins Handelsregister

2017. január 25., szerda, 10:26





DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Schlagwort(e): Squeeze-Out


IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Eintragung des Squeeze-out-Beschlusses ins Handelsregister


25.01.2017 / 10:26



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Eintragung des Squeeze-out-Beschlusses ins Handelsregister


[Düsseldorf, 25. Januar 2017] Der auf der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG am 2. Dezember 2016 gefasste Beschluss zur Übertragung der übrigen Aktien auf den Hauptaktionär, die LSF6 Europe Financial Holdings, L.P., mit Sitz in Dallas/USA, gegen Barabfindung ist in das Handelsregister eingetragen worden.



Kontakt:
Dr. Jörg Chittka, Unternehmenskommunikation, Telefon: +49 211 8221-4349img;

Armin Baltzer, Unternehmenskommunikation, Telefon: +49 211 8221-6236img,

E-Mail: presse@ikb.de

Die IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG begleitet mittelständische Unternehmen in Deutschland und Europa mit Krediten, Risikomanagement, Kapitalmarkt- und Beratungsdienstleistungen.














25.01.2017 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1

40474 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)211 8221-4511
Fax: +49 (0)211 8221-2511
E-Mail: investor.relations@ikb.de
Internet: www.ikb.de
ISIN: DE0008063306
WKN: 806330
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




538971  25.01.2017 



img
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum