[Düsseldorf, 25 January 2017] The resolution on the transfer of the remaining shares to the major shareholder LSF6 Europe Financial Holdings, L.P., Dallas/USA, in exchange for cash compensation that was adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG on 2 December 2016 has been entered in the commercial register.

Contact:

Dr Jörg Chittka, Corporate Communications, Telephone: +49 211 8221-4349 ,



Armin Baltzer, Corporate Communications, Telephone: +49 211 8221-6236 ;



E-mail: presse@ikb.de

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized enterprises in Germany and Europe with loans, risk management, capital market services and advisory services.



