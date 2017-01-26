







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





25.01.2017 / 13:49







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Heiko

Last name(s):

Aurenz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Manz AG





b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0JQ5U3





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

38.00 EUR





50160.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

38.00 EUR





50160.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-24; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Stuttgart Stock Exchange

MIC:

XSTU







25.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



