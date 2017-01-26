DGAP-DD: Manz AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Heiko
Last name(s): Aurenz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Manz AG


b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU



Language: English
Company: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
