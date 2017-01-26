DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber closes financial year 2015/16 as planned

2017. január 25., szerda, 14:02





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast


Gerry Weber closes financial year 2015/16 as planned


25-Jan-2017 / 14:02 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to
Article 17 MAR


GERRY WEBER closes financial year 2015/16 as planned

- 2015/16 Group sales revenues of approx. EUR 900 million

- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is between EUR 13 and 14
million and consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounts to approx. EUR 77
million

- "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme proceeding according to plan; but
business performance continues to be affected by difficult market
environment

- Earnings expectations for current financial year 2016/17 at the
previous year"s level

(Halle/Westphalia, 25 January 2017) According to preliminary figures for
the past financial year 2015/16 (1 November 2015 - 31 October 2016), Group
sales revenues of GERRY WEBER International AG amounted to approx. EUR 900
million (previous year: EUR 920.8 million) and consolidated earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT reported) ranges between EUR 13 and 14 million
(previous year: EUR 79.3 million). This is in accordance with management"s
guidance of consolidated EBIT (reported) of between EUR 10 and 20 million.

The HALLHUBER subsidiary contributed EUR 183 million to Group sales
revenues. This represents an increase by 17.7% on the previous year. Likefor
-like sales revenues rose by a gratifying 2.1% and thus clearly above
the negative market trend.

Preliminary revenues of the GERRY WEBER Core brands (GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN
and SAMOON) amounted to approx. EUR 717 million, down 10.9% on the previous
year. The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment generated sales revenues of EUR
419 million, which represents 46,5% of total Group revenues. Like-for-like
revenues declined by 7.6% because of the continued difficult market
environment and the related low footfall figures. Like-for-like revenues of
the German fashion retail sector dropped by approx. 3% to 4% in the
financial year of GERRY WEBER. Core Retail revenues were down not only
because of lower like-for-like revenues but also due to store closures
related to the "FIT4GROWTH" programme. Online revenues showed a positive
trend and reached EUR 43.9 million (GERRY WEBER and HALLHUBER), up 22% on
the previous year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA reported) dropped from EUR 115.8 million in the previous year to
approx. EUR 77 million. As already announced, consolidated earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT reported) were adversely affected by extraordinary
effects of EUR 31 million resulting from the measures implemented in the
context of the "FIT4GROWTH" programme and reached between EUR 13 and 14
million. These extraordinary effects include, among other things, EUR 15
million in one-time write-downs related to the store closures of the
"FIT4GROWTH" programme. At approx. EUR 20 million, the sale of the "Hall
30" investment property made the biggest contribution to Group earnings in
2015/16.

Outlook on 2016/17

As the market conditions remain difficult, customer footfall continues to
decline and consumers shopping behaviour is changing, the current financial
year 2016/17 will again be influenced by the realignment programme, as
announced at the disclosure of the programme. GERRY WEBER will continue to
actively implement the "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme as planned and
make adjustments if and when potential for improvement arises or the
volatility of the market makes them necessary. The Managing Board expects
the respective burdens to amount to EUR 6 million in the current financial
year. Against this background, the Managing Board does not expect earnings
to increase significantly in the current financial year 2016/17 and
projects consolidated EBIT (reported) of EUR 10 to EUR 20 million to be
recognised in the income statement as well as a moderate decline in Group
sales revenues (-2% to -4%). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) are expected to amount to
between EUR 60 and 70 million.

As already announced in February 2016, the GERRY WEBER Group expects to
return to a phase of sustainable profitable growth in the third year
following the start of the realignment exercise, i.e. in the financial year
2017/18.

Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime
Standard)

ISIN: DE0003304101

WKN: 330410

GERRY WEBER International AG















Investor Relations ContactPress Contact
Claudia KellertCatharina Berndt
Head of Investor RelationsHead of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 8422Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320
Email: claudia.kellert@gerryweber.comEmail: c.berndt@gerryweber.com















25-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG

Neulehenstraße 8

33790 Halle/Westfalen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: c.kellert@gerryweber.de
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


539027  25-Jan-2017 CET/CEST






img
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum