GERRY WEBER closes financial year 2015/16 as planned

- 2015/16 Group sales revenues of approx. EUR 900 million

- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is between EUR 13 and 14

million and consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounts to approx. EUR 77

million

- "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme proceeding according to plan; but

business performance continues to be affected by difficult market

environment

- Earnings expectations for current financial year 2016/17 at the

previous year"s level

(Halle/Westphalia, 25 January 2017) According to preliminary figures for

the past financial year 2015/16 (1 November 2015 - 31 October 2016), Group

sales revenues of GERRY WEBER International AG amounted to approx. EUR 900

million (previous year: EUR 920.8 million) and consolidated earnings before

interest and taxes (EBIT reported) ranges between EUR 13 and 14 million

(previous year: EUR 79.3 million). This is in accordance with management"s

guidance of consolidated EBIT (reported) of between EUR 10 and 20 million.

The HALLHUBER subsidiary contributed EUR 183 million to Group sales

revenues. This represents an increase by 17.7% on the previous year. Likefor

-like sales revenues rose by a gratifying 2.1% and thus clearly above

the negative market trend.

Preliminary revenues of the GERRY WEBER Core brands (GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN

and SAMOON) amounted to approx. EUR 717 million, down 10.9% on the previous

year. The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment generated sales revenues of EUR

419 million, which represents 46,5% of total Group revenues. Like-for-like

revenues declined by 7.6% because of the continued difficult market

environment and the related low footfall figures. Like-for-like revenues of

the German fashion retail sector dropped by approx. 3% to 4% in the

financial year of GERRY WEBER. Core Retail revenues were down not only

because of lower like-for-like revenues but also due to store closures

related to the "FIT4GROWTH" programme. Online revenues showed a positive

trend and reached EUR 43.9 million (GERRY WEBER and HALLHUBER), up 22% on

the previous year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation

(EBITDA reported) dropped from EUR 115.8 million in the previous year to

approx. EUR 77 million. As already announced, consolidated earnings before

interest and taxes (EBIT reported) were adversely affected by extraordinary

effects of EUR 31 million resulting from the measures implemented in the

context of the "FIT4GROWTH" programme and reached between EUR 13 and 14

million. These extraordinary effects include, among other things, EUR 15

million in one-time write-downs related to the store closures of the

"FIT4GROWTH" programme. At approx. EUR 20 million, the sale of the "Hall

30" investment property made the biggest contribution to Group earnings in

2015/16.

Outlook on 2016/17

As the market conditions remain difficult, customer footfall continues to

decline and consumers shopping behaviour is changing, the current financial

year 2016/17 will again be influenced by the realignment programme, as

announced at the disclosure of the programme. GERRY WEBER will continue to

actively implement the "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme as planned and

make adjustments if and when potential for improvement arises or the

volatility of the market makes them necessary. The Managing Board expects

the respective burdens to amount to EUR 6 million in the current financial

year. Against this background, the Managing Board does not expect earnings

to increase significantly in the current financial year 2016/17 and

projects consolidated EBIT (reported) of EUR 10 to EUR 20 million to be

recognised in the income statement as well as a moderate decline in Group

sales revenues (-2% to -4%). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) are expected to amount to

between EUR 60 and 70 million.

As already announced in February 2016, the GERRY WEBER Group expects to

return to a phase of sustainable profitable growth in the third year

following the start of the realignment exercise, i.e. in the financial year

2017/18.

