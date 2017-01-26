DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber closes financial year 2015/16 as planned
2017. január 25., szerda, 14:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to
GERRY WEBER closes financial year 2015/16 as planned
- 2015/16 Group sales revenues of approx. EUR 900 million
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is between EUR 13 and 14
- "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme proceeding according to plan; but
- Earnings expectations for current financial year 2016/17 at the
(Halle/Westphalia, 25 January 2017) According to preliminary figures for
The HALLHUBER subsidiary contributed EUR 183 million to Group sales
Preliminary revenues of the GERRY WEBER Core brands (GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN
Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
Outlook on 2016/17
As the market conditions remain difficult, customer footfall continues to
As already announced in February 2016, the GERRY WEBER Group expects to
Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime
GERRY WEBER International AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|c.kellert@gerryweber.de
|Internet:
|www.gerryweber-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0003304101
|WKN:
|330410
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
539027 25-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]