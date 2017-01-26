DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





25.01.2017 / 14:52





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: April 28, 2017

German: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2017

German: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html





25.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

