Vtion Wireless Technology AG: Change in the Management Board





25-Jan-2017 / 17:06 CET/CEST





Vtion Wireless Technology AG



Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Vtion Wireless Technology AG: Change in the Management Board



Frankfurt, January 25, 2017. The Supervisory Board of Vtion Wireless

Technology AG has appointed Mr Yuan Zhou as additional member of the

management board with immediate effect for a period of five years.



For further information, please contact:



Vtion Wireless Technology AG



Yao Sun, phone: +49 (0)69 710 456 245, yao.sun@vtion.de

or visit the company website at: www.vtion.de





