25.01.2017 / 17:06 CET/CEST


Frankfurt, 25. Januar 2017. Der Aufsichtsrat der Vtion Wireless Technology
AG hat Herrn Yuan Zhou mit sofortiger Wirkung zum weiteren Mitglied des
Vorstands der Gesellschaft für eine Amtszeit von fünf Jahren bestellt.


Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Vtion Wireless Technology AG

Yao Sun, Tel.: +49 (0)69 710 456 245, yao.sun@vtion.de
oder besuchen Sie die Website auf: www.vtion.de








Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vtion Wireless Technology AG

Westhafenplatz 1 (Westfalen Tower)

60327 Frankfurt

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 69 710 456 245
Fax: +49 69 710 456 248
E-Mail: ir@vtion.de
Internet: www.vtion.de
ISIN: DE000CHEN993
WKN: CHEN99
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
