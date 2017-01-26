DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





25.01.2017





ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 31, 2017

German: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 30, 2017

German: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html





