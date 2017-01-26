DGAP-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 31, 2017
German: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
English: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 30, 2017
German: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
English: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
