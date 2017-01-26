DGAP-Adhoc: Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG: Investor zeichnet 280.000 Aktien - Kapitalerhöhung um 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals

Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG: Investor zeichnet 280.000 Aktien - Kapitalerhöhung um 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals


26.01.2017 / 08:45 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Bonn, 26. Januar 2017 - Die Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG (ISIN
DE000A0KPM66, Börse Düsseldorf) gibt bekannt, dass ein Investor 280.000
Aktien zum Ausgabepreis von 1 Euro aus dem genehmigten Kapital der
Gesellschaft gezeichnet hat. Dies entspricht 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals
der Gesellschaft. Mit der Kapitalerhöhung will Murphy&Spitz Green Capital
das operative Geschäft ihrer Tochtergesellschaften weiter ausbauen. Die
Durchführung der Kapitalerhöhung hängt noch von der Eintragung in das
Handelsregister ab.

Die Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG ist eine börsennotierte Gesellschaft
(ISIN DE000A0KPM66, Börse Düsseldorf) mit Fokus auf Vermögensverwaltung
nach ethisch-ökologischen Kriterien und den Betrieb von ErneuerbareEnergie
-Kraftwerken. Ihre 100prozentige Tochtergesellschaft Murphy&Spitz
Nachhaltige Vermögensverwaltung AG verwaltet Vermögen privater und
institutioneller Mandanten. Die Murphy&Spitz Green Energy AG, ebenfalls
eine 100prozentige Tochtergesellschaft, betreibt als Independent Power
Producer (IPP) Erneuerbare-Energie-Kraftwerke in Europa.


Kontakt:

Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG

Sandra Murphy

Leiterin Kommunikation

Riesstraße 2

53113 Bonn

Tel: 0228 24 39 11 14

Fax: 0228 24 39 11 29

E-Mail: sandra.murphy@murphyandspitz.de
www.greencapital.de

www.murphyandspitz.de

www.ms-green-energy.de








Sprache: Deutsch
