DGAP-Adhoc: Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG: Investor zeichnet 280.000 Aktien - Kapitalerhöhung um 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals
2017. január 26., csütörtök, 08:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung
Ad-hoc Mitteilung
Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen gemäß Artikel 17 MAR
Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG: Investor zeichnet 280.000 Aktien
Bonn, 26. Januar 2017 - Die Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG (ISIN
Die Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG ist eine börsennotierte Gesellschaft
Kontakt:
Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG
|Riesstraße 2
|53113 Bonn
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|(0)228 / 243 911 0
|Fax:
|(0)228 / 243 911 29
|E-Mail:
|info@greencapital.de
|Internet:
|www.greencapital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KPM66
|WKN:
|A0KPM6
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
539191 26.01.2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]