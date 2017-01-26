

Ad-hoc Mitteilung

Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG: Investor zeichnet 280.000 Aktien

Kapitalerhöhung um 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals

Bonn, 26. Januar 2017 - Die Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG (ISIN

DE000A0KPM66, Börse Düsseldorf) gibt bekannt, dass ein Investor 280.000

Aktien zum Ausgabepreis von 1 Euro aus dem genehmigten Kapital der

Gesellschaft gezeichnet hat. Dies entspricht 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals

der Gesellschaft. Mit der Kapitalerhöhung will Murphy&Spitz Green Capital

das operative Geschäft ihrer Tochtergesellschaften weiter ausbauen. Die

Durchführung der Kapitalerhöhung hängt noch von der Eintragung in das

Handelsregister ab.

Die Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG ist eine börsennotierte Gesellschaft

(ISIN DE000A0KPM66, Börse Düsseldorf) mit Fokus auf Vermögensverwaltung

nach ethisch-ökologischen Kriterien und den Betrieb von ErneuerbareEnergie

-Kraftwerken. Ihre 100prozentige Tochtergesellschaft Murphy&Spitz

Nachhaltige Vermögensverwaltung AG verwaltet Vermögen privater und

institutioneller Mandanten. Die Murphy&Spitz Green Energy AG, ebenfalls

eine 100prozentige Tochtergesellschaft, betreibt als Independent Power

Producer (IPP) Erneuerbare-Energie-Kraftwerke in Europa.



Kontakt:

Murphy&Spitz Green Capital AG



Sandra Murphy



Leiterin Kommunikation



Riesstraße 2



53113 Bonn



Tel: 0228 24 39 11 14



Fax: 0228 24 39 11 29



E-Mail: sandra.murphy@murphyandspitz.de

www.greencapital.de



www.murphyandspitz.de



www.ms-green-energy.de















