Nanogate Raises Forecast for 2017 and Exceeds Planning for 2016


Göttelborn, Germany, January 26, 2017. Nanogate AG, a leading global
specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is
raising its sales forecast for 2017. According to this, Group sales are
expected to rise to more than EUR 160 million instead of the minimum EUR
150 million projected to date. Nanogate expects consolidated EBITDA to
increase to at least EUR 18 million in the 2017 fiscal year, despite
transaction and integration costs. The reason for the higher sales forecast
is the now year-long consolidation of the new majority holding in Nanogate
Jay Systems LLC, after it had originally been expected only from April 1,
2017. In the past 2016 fiscal year, Nanogate surpassed its original
planning, with Group sales of around EUR 110 million according to
preliminary, as yet unaudited figures. Consolidated EBITDA climbed, as
announced, to more than EUR 12 million, despite transaction and integration
costs for two acquisitions.



Nanogate AG:

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for designoriented
high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality.
The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and produces
design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional
properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje,
BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Fresenius, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche,
Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have
already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on
both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group
comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate
Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate
Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority
stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH.
Außerdem hält Nanogate eine Mehrheits-Beteiligung an der US-Gesellschaft
Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing
innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new
materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve
customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by
using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and
innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors
such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/
interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the
entire value chain: materials development for surface systems, series
coating of various different substrates as well as the production and
enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the
opening up of international markets, the development of new applications
for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and
Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

