Göttelborn, Germany, January 26, 2017. Nanogate AG, a leading global

specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is

raising its sales forecast for 2017. According to this, Group sales are

expected to rise to more than EUR 160 million instead of the minimum EUR

150 million projected to date. Nanogate expects consolidated EBITDA to

increase to at least EUR 18 million in the 2017 fiscal year, despite

transaction and integration costs. The reason for the higher sales forecast

is the now year-long consolidation of the new majority holding in Nanogate

Jay Systems LLC, after it had originally been expected only from April 1,

2017. In the past 2016 fiscal year, Nanogate surpassed its original

planning, with Group sales of around EUR 110 million according to

preliminary, as yet unaudited figures. Consolidated EBITDA climbed, as

announced, to more than EUR 12 million, despite transaction and integration

costs for two acquisitions.



If you have any queries, please contact:









Christian Dose (financial press and investors)

Nanogate AG

WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Zum Schacht 3

Tel. +49-69-577-030-021

66287 Göttelborn

nanogate@wmp-ag.de

Germany



www.nanogate.com

Liane Stieler-Joachim



Nanogate AG



Tel. +49-6825-9591-220



liane.stieler-joachim@nanogate.com



















Nanogate AG:



Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for designoriented

high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality.

The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and produces

design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional

properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje,

BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Fresenius, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche,

Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have

already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on

both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group

comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate

Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate

Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority

stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH.

Außerdem hält Nanogate eine Mehrheits-Beteiligung an der US-Gesellschaft

Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing

innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new

materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve

customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by

using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and

innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors

such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/

interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the

entire value chain: materials development for surface systems, series

coating of various different substrates as well as the production and

enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the

opening up of international markets, the development of new applications

for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and

Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

Disclaimer:



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to

buy securities. The shares in Nanogate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered

or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S.

persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of

transferable securities is being made to the public.











