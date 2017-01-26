DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: provisional figures 2016 and guidance 2017

Niestetal, January 26, 2017 - The provisional sales and earnings figures of
SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) for the 2016 fiscal year are sales
of around EUR940 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of over EUR140 million with depreciation and
amortization of around EUR75 million.

For the 2017 fiscal year, the Managing Board expects sales of EUR830
million to EUR900 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR70 million to EUR90 million, due in
particular to the persistently high price pressure. Depreciation and
amortization are expected to amount to EUR60 million to EUR70 million. The
Managing Board anticipates positive free cash flow and, as a result, an
increase in net cash to over EUR400 million. The Managing Board estimates
that product developments and an additional range of services will increase
the gross margin from 2018 onward.


Contact:

Ulrich Hadding

Chief Financial Officer



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

The SMA Group with anticipated sales of about EUR1 billion in 2016 is the
global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants,
and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures.
It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented
in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA
has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for
all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as
large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid
and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various
battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned
battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA
technology is protected by about 700 patents and utility models worldwide.
The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and
operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the
Group"s parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the
Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the
only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:

Susanne Henkel

Manager Corporate Press

Tel. +49 561 9522-1124

Fax +49 561 9522-421400

Presse@SMA.de






Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: info@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
