

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results





SMA Solar Technology AG: provisional figures 2016 and guidance 2017





26-Jan-2017 / 11:36 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Niestetal, January 26, 2017 - The provisional sales and earnings figures of

SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) for the 2016 fiscal year are sales

of around EUR940 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation

and amortization (EBITDA) of over EUR140 million with depreciation and

amortization of around EUR75 million.



For the 2017 fiscal year, the Managing Board expects sales of EUR830

million to EUR900 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation

and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR70 million to EUR90 million, due in

particular to the persistently high price pressure. Depreciation and

amortization are expected to amount to EUR60 million to EUR70 million. The

Managing Board anticipates positive free cash flow and, as a result, an

increase in net cash to over EUR400 million. The Managing Board estimates

that product developments and an additional range of services will increase

the gross margin from 2018 onward.



Contact:



Ulrich Hadding



Chief Financial Officer





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



The SMA Group with anticipated sales of about EUR1 billion in 2016 is the

global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants,

and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures.

It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented

in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA

has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for

all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as

large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid

and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various

battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned

battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA

technology is protected by about 700 patents and utility models worldwide.

The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and

operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the

Group"s parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the

Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the

only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.

SMA Solar Technology AG



Sonnenallee 1



34266 Niestetal



Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:



Anja Jasper



Tel. +49 561 9522-2805



Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:



Susanne Henkel



Manager Corporate Press



Tel. +49 561 9522-1124



Fax +49 561 9522-421400



Presse@SMA.de











26-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



