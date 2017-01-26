DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

2017. január 26., csütörtök, 15:41





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buyback


KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information


26.01.2017 / 15:41


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


KWS SAAT AG: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback


Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 4th Interim
Announcement and announcement of completion

In the period from January 23, 2017 up to and including January 24, 2017,
KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 2,401 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
9, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
would commence on January 4, 2017.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 23, 2017 up to and including January 24, 2017 and the daily average
stock market prices of the shares are as follows:





























DatumTotal number ofAverage stockVolume (EUR)

shares boughtmarket prize

back (number)(EUR)
January 23, 20172,187291.2721637,012.08
January 24, 2017214290.893062,251.10




In total2,401291.2383699,263.18















The share buyback program is completed. The total number of shares which
have been bought back by KWS SAAT SE within the framework of the share
buyback programme initiated on January 4, 2017 thus amounts to 11,594
shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.18% of the share capital. The
purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 289.3135. The
total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR
3,354,300.53. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares was to fulfill
obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5
paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3
of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under
http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).

Einbeck, January 26, 2017

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board













26.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




539335  26.01.2017 



img
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum