KWS SAAT AG: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 4th Interim

Announcement and announcement of completion

In the period from January 23, 2017 up to and including January 24, 2017,

KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 2,401 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the

framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December

9, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares

would commence on January 4, 2017.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

January 23, 2017 up to and including January 24, 2017 and the daily average

stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

















Datum

Total number of

Average stock

Volume (EUR)



shares bought

market prize





back (number)

(EUR)



January 23, 2017

2,187

291.2721

637,012.08

January 24, 2017

214

290.8930

62,251.10









In total

2,401

291.2383

699,263.18































The share buyback program is completed. The total number of shares which

have been bought back by KWS SAAT SE within the framework of the share

buyback programme initiated on January 4, 2017 thus amounts to 11,594

shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.18% of the share capital. The

purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 289.3135. The

total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR

3,354,300.53. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares was to fulfill

obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5

paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3

of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under

http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned

by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA

trading).

Einbeck, January 26, 2017

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board

























