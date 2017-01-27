

ZEAL announces investment in growth strategy, 2017 guidance, developments in VAT matter and adjusted dividend policy





The group has identified several significant growth opportunities in its

highly profitable core business. In order to capitalise on these

opportunities, marketing investment will be stepped up in the secondary

lottery business in 2017 and onwards.

This strategy is anticipated to have a positive impact in the mid-term,

with significant growth by 2019. As a result of the planned increase in

marketing investment, ZEAL expects an EBIT in the range of EUR 30 to 40

million in the fiscal year 2017 and a total operating performance of EUR

145 to 155 million in the same period.

Separately, ZEAL Network SE has been informed by MyLotto24 Ltd (MyLotto24),

a fully consolidated minority shareholding of ZEAL, that it has had initial

discussions with the German tax authorities about the classification of

certain services of MyLotto24 as so-called Electronically Supplied

Services. As part of this process, MyLotto24 expects to receive a VAT

assessment from the German tax authorities. However, MyLotto24 is confident

that this classification does not apply and expects to successfully

challenge any VAT assessed on this basis. As a result, ZEAL does not expect

corresponding provisions to be required in the group"s accounts.

Also in view of the planned additional investment in marketing, management

intends to build up reserves in relation to possible VAT liabilities,

despite its stated belief that any such claim would be unsubstantiated.

Given the unpredictability of any tax case, ZEAL therefore intends to

adjust its current dividend policy. The company intends to declare a

dividend in 2017 and onwards amounting to at least EUR 1.00 per share, to

be paid in one annual instalment.















