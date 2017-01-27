DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.01.2017 / 21:38


Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Mike JacobsenSteve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 26, 2017

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2016 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL
YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, (NYSE:DBD) will release 2016 fourth
quarter and full year financial results Tuesday, February 14 before trading
begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Andy W. Mattes, chief executive
officer, and Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and chief
financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call
scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a
complete, full-text press release, supplementary financial data and an
earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor
Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf"s website located at http://
www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on February 14. Live access to the
conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this
website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants
should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the
Dial-innumberPasscodeTime/Date
Conference CallUS/Canada:877-879-41421528:30 a.m. ET, Feb

6203

14, 2017


International: 719-


About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for
millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.
Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of
cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As
an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial
institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf
delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve
in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit
www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
