

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





26.01.2017 / 21:38





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





/





Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



January 26, 2017

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2016 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL

YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, (NYSE:DBD) will release 2016 fourth

quarter and full year financial results Tuesday, February 14 before trading

begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Andy W. Mattes, chief executive

officer, and Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and chief

financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call

scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a

complete, full-text press release, supplementary financial data and an

earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor

Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf"s website located at http://

www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on February 14. Live access to the

conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this

website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants

should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the

call are as follows:























Dial-in

number

Passcode

Time/Date

Conference Call

US/Canada:

877-879-

4142152

8:30 a.m. ET, Feb



6203





14, 2017





International: 719-







325-4819









































About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for

millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.

Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of

cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As

an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial

institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf

delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve

in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit

www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

###

























26.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



