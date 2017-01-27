DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Banking Syndicate





Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Renewed extension of statements of financing banks not to seriously demand payment in light of pending restructuring negotiations





Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Company) today has received written

declarations of the relevant financing banks, according to which they will

extend their statements (partially) not to seriously demand payment of the

amounts due under the respective ship financing loans and under the

corresponding guarantees given by Marenave (see ad-hoc announcement on 16

December 2016) until 28 February 2017. These statements are subject to

immediate revocation notably in case that certain milestones are not

reached in due time or to the banks" satisfaction.



The negotiations on agreements on the restructuring and release of

liability between the Company and the financing banks are being continued.



