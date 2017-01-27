DGAP-Adhoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Renewed extension of statements of financing banks not to seriously demand payment in light of pending restructuring negotiations

Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Renewed extension of statements of financing banks not to seriously demand payment in light of pending restructuring negotiations


Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Company) today has received written
declarations of the relevant financing banks, according to which they will
extend their statements (partially) not to seriously demand payment of the
amounts due under the respective ship financing loans and under the
corresponding guarantees given by Marenave (see ad-hoc announcement on 16
December 2016) until 28 February 2017. These statements are subject to
immediate revocation notably in case that certain milestones are not
reached in due time or to the banks" satisfaction.

The negotiations on agreements on the restructuring and release of
liability between the Company and the financing banks are being continued.

