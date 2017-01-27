DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





27.01.2017 / 09:13





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017

German: https://www.siltronic.com/int/de/investor_relations/reports/2016/annual_report_2016/annual_report_2016.jsp

English: https://www.siltronic.com/int/en/investor_relations/reports/2016/annual_report_2016/annual_report_2016.jsp





