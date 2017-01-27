DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Conference call invitation

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Forecast


ZEAL Network SE: Conference call invitation


27.01.2017 / 11:35






Conference call invitation
Publication of the latest ad hoc announcement


(London, 27 January 2017) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested analysts and investors to its conference call regarding the latest ad hoc announcement on



Monday, 30 January 2017, at 1:00 p.m. (CET)


In order to attend the call, please dial:

49-(0)69 271340801
Code: 21736900#


An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.



A replay of the call will be available until 6 February 2017. Please dial



+49-(0) 1805 2047 088 followed by PIN: 501525#



Contact:

Frank Hoffmann, CEFA

Investor Relations

ZEAL

T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123

frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk

www.zeal-network.co.uk














Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 3739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)20 3739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
