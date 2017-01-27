DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Conference call invitation
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Conference call invitation
Monday, 30 January 2017, at 1:00 p.m. (CET)
A replay of the call will be available until 6 February 2017. Please dial
+49-(0) 1805 2047 088 followed by PIN: 501525#
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)20 3739-7000
|Fax:
|+44 (0)20 3739-7099
|E-mail:
|office@zeal-network.co.uk
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|WKN:
|TPP024
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
