Conference call invitation

Publication of the latest ad hoc announcement





(London, 27 January 2017) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested analysts and investors to its conference call regarding the latest ad hoc announcement on

Monday, 30 January 2017, at 1:00 p.m. (CET)





In order to attend the call, please dial:



49-(0)69 271340801

Code: 21736900#





An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available until 6 February 2017. Please dial

+49-(0) 1805 2047 088 followed by PIN: 501525#

Contact:



Frank Hoffmann, CEFA



Investor Relations



ZEAL



T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123



frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk



www.zeal-network.co.uk



