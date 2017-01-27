

Press Release



Nemetschek Group sets new records for revenue and earnings in 2016



- According to preliminary calculations, Group revenues increase by 18.2% to EUR 337.3 million



- EBITDA grows by 26.6% to EUR 88.0 million



- Spokesman of the Executive Board Patrik Heider: "Nemetschek looks back on an outstanding financial year"



Munich, January 27, 2017 - According to preliminary calculations, in the financial year 2016 the Nemetschek Group set new records in terms of revenue and earnings, thus continuing on its course of dynamic development of previous years. Group revenues rose considerably by 18.2% to approximately EUR 337.3 million (2015: EUR 285.3 million). The target range for Group revenues announced at last was defined at EUR 338 million to EUR 341 million.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased over-proportionally to revenues by 26.6% to EUR 88.0 million (previous year: EUR 69.5 million). EBITDA adjusted for a positive one-off effect (EUR 1.9 million) occurring in Q2 amounts to about EUR 86.1 million. The target range announced at last for EBITDA adjusted accordingly was set at EUR 89 million to EUR 91 million. The deviation is mainly due to an unexpected tax effect in the amount of EUR 1.4 million at the end of the financial year. As a result of the continuing high profitability of the Nemetschek companies, the EBITDA margin in 2016 improved considerably nevertheless, rising from 24.4% to 26.1% of Group revenues.



"The Nemetschek Group looks back on an outstanding 2016 financial year," comments Patrik Heider, Spokesman and CFOO. "This estimate remains unchanged even given the one-off encumbrances arising at the year-end. Yet despite these unforeseeable effects, we were able to further increase our profitability to a major degree and set new records in terms of revenue and earnings. This shows the inner strength of our Group," continues Heider.



The final figures for the 2016 financial year will be published together with the 2017 guidance as planned on Friday March 31, 2017.



For further information on the company, please contact:



Nemetschek Group



Stefanie Zimmermann



Investor Relations



+49 89 92793 1229



szimmermann@nemetschek.com



About the Nemetschek Group



The Nemetschek Group, Munich, is a globally leading software provider for the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) industry. Meanwhile, with its 14 brands, the Nemetschek Group now serves around 2.1 million users in 142 countries from more than 50 locations worldwide. Founded in 1963 by Professor Georg Nemetschek, the company focuses on innovations such as Open Building Information Modeling (Open BIM) for the AEC market of tomorrow. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 285.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 69.5 million in 2015.





























