Aves One AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.01.2017 / 15:12


Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG) 27 Jan 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

9207000



Language: English
Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.avesone.com





 
