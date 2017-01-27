DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. január 27., péntek, 17:19





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE


ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.01.2017 / 17:19


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The Company has received a form TR-1 on 26 January 2017 from Farringdon I - Sicav.



TR-1 notification of major interest in shares



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

ZEAL Network SE



2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Farringdon I - Sicav

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

25/01/2017



6. Date on which issuer notified:

26/01/2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3%



8. Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44



Situation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of Shares: 327,109

Number of Voting Rights: 327,109



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of shares (Direct): 229,745

Number of voting rights (Direct): 229,745

Number of voting rights (Indirect):

% of voting rights (Direct): 2.74%

% of voting rights (Indirect):



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

N/A



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

N/A



Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: 229,745

Percentage of voting rights: 2.74%



9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:

Shares are held via (1) Farringdon I - SICAV, (2) Farringdon II SICAV and (3) Blackwell Partners Series A. Farringdon Capital Management is the delegated investment advisor controlled 100% by Bram Cornelisse that can exercise the voting rights of the above three vehicles.



Proxy Voting:



10. Name of the proxy holder:



11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:














27.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
End of News DGAP News Service




539711  27.01.2017 



img
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum