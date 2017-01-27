DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE english

2017. január 27., péntek, 17:31








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.01.2017 / 17:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans-Hermann
Last name(s): Schaber
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DATAGROUP SE


b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































Price(s) Volume(s)
22.30 EUR 20003.10 EUR
22.30 EUR 49996.60 EUR
22.30 EUR 45001.40 EUR
22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR
22.30 EUR 111500.00 EUR
22.30 EUR 24998.30 EUR
22.30 EUR 44600.00 EUR
22.30 EUR 99993.20 EUR
22.30 EUR 99993.20 EUR
22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR
22.30 EUR 44600.00 EUR
22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR
22.30 EUR 20003.10 EUR
22.30 EUR 3991.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
22.30 EUR 631580.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



27.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen

Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



32561  27.01.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum