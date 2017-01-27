







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





27.01.2017 / 17:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Hans-Hermann

Last name(s):

Schaber

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DATAGROUP SE





b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0JC8S7





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.30 EUR





20003.10 EUR



22.30 EUR





49996.60 EUR



22.30 EUR





45001.40 EUR



22.30 EUR





22300.00 EUR



22.30 EUR





111500.00 EUR



22.30 EUR





24998.30 EUR



22.30 EUR





44600.00 EUR



22.30 EUR





99993.20 EUR



22.30 EUR





99993.20 EUR



22.30 EUR





22300.00 EUR



22.30 EUR





44600.00 EUR



22.30 EUR





22300.00 EUR



22.30 EUR





20003.10 EUR



22.30 EUR





3991.70 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

22.30 EUR





631580.60 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-24; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue







27.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



