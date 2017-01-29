DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board

29 January 2017


29-Jan-2017 / 16:51 CET/CEST


29 January 2017


Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich
Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board

At today"s Administrative Board Meeting, Ulrich Dietz, in agreement with
the Administrative Board, resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive
Officer (CEO) of GFT Technologies SE of his own accord with effect as of
the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017.

Ulrich Dietz has been a member of the management since the company was
founded in 1987. He has decisively developed the company as its anchor
shareholder and as Managing Director/CEO.

The new CEO will be Marika Lulay, who was unanimously appointed today by
the Administrative Board with effect as of the end of the Annual General
Meeting on 31 May 2017. She currently holds the position of Managing
Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Also with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May
2017, the Administrative Board today elected Ulrich Dietz as Chairman of
the Administrative Board and Dr Paul Lerbinger, the current Chairman of the
Administrative Board, as Vice Chairman.

Contact:

Andrea Wlcek

Global Head of Communications

GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstrasse 34

70567 Stuttgart

T +49 711 62042-440

F +49 711 62042-301

andrea.wlcek@gft.com

www.gft.com








Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0
Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301
E-mail: ir@gft.com
Internet: www.gft.com
ISIN: DE0005800601
WKN: 580060
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
