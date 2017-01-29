DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





GFT Technologies SE: Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board





29-Jan-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 MAR



29 January 2017



Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich

Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board



At today"s Administrative Board Meeting, Ulrich Dietz, in agreement with

the Administrative Board, resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) of GFT Technologies SE of his own accord with effect as of

the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017.



Ulrich Dietz has been a member of the management since the company was

founded in 1987. He has decisively developed the company as its anchor

shareholder and as Managing Director/CEO.



The new CEO will be Marika Lulay, who was unanimously appointed today by

the Administrative Board with effect as of the end of the Annual General

Meeting on 31 May 2017. She currently holds the position of Managing

Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO).



Also with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May

2017, the Administrative Board today elected Ulrich Dietz as Chairman of

the Administrative Board and Dr Paul Lerbinger, the current Chairman of the

Administrative Board, as Vice Chairman.



Contact:



Andrea Wlcek



Global Head of Communications



GFT Technologies SE



Schelmenwasenstrasse 34



70567 Stuttgart



T +49 711 62042-440



F +49 711 62042-301



andrea.wlcek@gft.com



www.gft.com





