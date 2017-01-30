DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





30.01.2017 / 09:12





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017

German: http://www.vossloh.com/documents/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/Quarterly-reports/German/Vossloh_Q2_2017_DE.pdf

English: http://www.vossloh.com/documents/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/Quarterly-reports/English/Vossloh_Q2_2017_US.pdf





30.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

