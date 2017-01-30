DGAP-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 25, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 25, 2017
German: http://www.vossloh.com/documents/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/Quarterly-reports/German/Vossloh_Q3_2017_DE.pdf
English: http://www.vossloh.com/documents/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/Quarterly-reports/English/Vossloh_Q3_2017_US.pdf













Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

Vosslohstr. 4

58791 Werdohl

Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com





 
