Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.01.2017 / 09:33


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) 27.01.2017
  Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

16.255.356



Language: English
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
