2017. január 30., hétfő, 11:23





adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 3rd Tranche - 12th Interim Announcement


30.01.2017 / 11:23


Herzogenaurach, January 30, 2017

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 3rd
Tranche - 12th Interim Announcement

In the period from January 23, 2017 up to and including January 27, 2017,
adidas AG bought back a total of 105,561 shares of adidas AG within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of November
7, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
within the framework of a third tranche would commence on November 8, 2016.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 23, 2017 up to and including January 27, 2017 and the daily volumeweighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average

shares bought backstock market price (EUR)1)

(number)
January 23, 201720,765152.5559
January 24, 201720,590153.8504
January 25, 201720,547154.1425
January 26, 201721,500155.1579
January 27, 201722,159154.4548
In total105,561154.0458











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since November 8, 2016 within the framework of the third tranche of the
share buyback programme thus amounts to 2,082,267 shares.

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
within the framework of the share buyback programme resolved upon on
October 1, 2014 and initiated on November 7, 2014 (including the shares
bought back within the framework of the third tranche) thus amounts to
11,101,036 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, January 30, 2017

adidas AG

The Executive Board













Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
