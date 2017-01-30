DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

In the time period from January 23, 2017 until and including January 27, 2017, a number of 40,892 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

23 January 2017

4,916

11.41189

24 January 2017

3,152

11.24951

25 January 2017

13,300

11.39797

26 January 2017

13,100

11.42326

27 January 2017

6,424

11.53145







The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 698,718 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, January 30, 2017



Senvion S.A.

The Managing Board

Contact:



Dhaval Vakil



Phone: +44 20 7034 7992



Mobile: +44 7788 390 185



Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com



