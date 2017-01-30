DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: 18_Interim Reporting_Share buyback

Senvion S.A.: 18_Interim Reporting_Share buyback


Senvion S.A.: 18_Interim Reporting_Share buyback


30.01.2017 / 11:56



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Senvion S.A.


WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information


Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 18. Interim Reporting


In the time period from January 23, 2017 until and including January 27, 2017, a number of 40,892 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.




















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
23 January 2017 4,916 11.41189
24 January 2017 3,152 11.24951
25 January 2017 13,300 11.39797
26 January 2017 13,100 11.42326
27 January 2017 6,424 11.53145



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".


The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 698,718 shares.


The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).


Luxembourg, January 30, 2017

Senvion S.A.


The Managing Board


Contact:

Dhaval Vakil

Phone: +44 20 7034 7992

Mobile: +44 7788 390 185

Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com





Contact:
Verena Puth
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3051
mobile: +49 174 30 54 576
email: verena.puth@senvion.com

Marie-Danielle Laggner
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040
mobile: +49 172 27 67 793
email: marie.laggner@senvion.com


Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg





 
