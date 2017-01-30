







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.01.2017 / 14:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Srinivasan

Last name(s):

Gopalan



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.4350 EUR





36863.71 EUR



16.4250 EUR





101473.65 EUR



16.4200 EUR





39096.02 EUR



16.4150 EUR





2445.84 EUR



16.4300 EUR





146046.27 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.4277 EUR





325925.49 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-27; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR







30.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



