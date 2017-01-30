DGAP-Adhoc: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft: Nathal van Rijn scheidet aus dem Vorstand aus

Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft: Nathal van Rijn scheidet aus dem Vorstand aus


Insider-Information gem. Art. 17 MAR

Beate Uhse AG: Nathal van Rijn scheidet aus dem Vorstand aus

Hamburg, 30.01.2017. Die Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0007551400,
WKN 755140) gibt bekannt, dass Nathal van Rijn, Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO)
der Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft, mit Wirkung zum 31.01.2017 in
beiderseitigem Einvernehmen aus dem Unternehmen ausscheidet. Darauf haben
sich Aufsichtsrat und Vorstand heute verständigt. Der geschlossene
Vorstandsvertrag war zunächst auf sechs Monate befristet.


Kontakt:

Beate Uhse AG

Suhrenkamp 59

22335 Hamburg

Tel. +49(0)40 555 029 8881

ir_mail@beate-uhse.de








Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft

Suhrenkamp 59

22335 Hamburg

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (461) 99 66 0
Fax: +49 (461) 99 66 377
E-Mail: ir@beate-uhse.de
Internet: www.beate-uhse.ag
ISIN: DE0007551400, DE000A12T1W6
WKN: 755140, A12T1W
Indizes: CDAX, PRIMEALL, CLASSICALLSHARE
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
