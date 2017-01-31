DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG resolves on cash capital increase
30-Jan-2017 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN
OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD
BE UNLAWFUL
Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2017 - Today, the management board of TLG
IMMOBILIEN AG, with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved on a
capital increase against cash contributions by partially utilizing the
Authorized Capital 2016. The company intends to issue up to approximately
6.7 million new shares, thereby increasing its share capital to up to
approximately EUR 74.2 million, which represents an increase of around 10%
of the share capital.
The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors in
private placements by way of an accelerated bookbuilding offering. The
private placement will commence on January 30, 2017 and is expected to end
on January 31, 2017.
The placement price will be determined by the management board after the
conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding offering and will presumably be
announced on January 31, 2017.
It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading on February
2, 2017 with a prospectus and will be included in the existing quotation on
the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission
obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter
Wertpapierbörse) on February 7, 2017. The new shares will carry full
dividend rights from January 1, 2016. Settlement/closing of the transaction
is expected to take place on February 7, 2017. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has agreed
to a customary lock-up period of 90 days.
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to use the net proceeds from the private
placement to fund recent and additional acquisitions of German office and
retail properties in line with its defined acquisition criteria as well as
general corporate purposes.
Contact
Sven Annutsch
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 30 2470 6089
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de
Important notice
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly
or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories
and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction
where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this
announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons
who are in possession of this document or other information referred to
herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.
Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This publication does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase, securities of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG or of any of its
subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other
jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall
form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any
jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold
in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG have
not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who
(i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005
(as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)
(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated
associations, etc. (all such persons together being referred to as
"Relevant Persons")). This document must not be acted on, or relied upon,
by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment
activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant
Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") this announcement
and any offer, if made subsequently, is directed exclusively at persons who
are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.
For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive
2003/71/EC and amendments thereto, in particular Directive 2010/73/EU.
No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of
the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction
where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this
announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and observe any
such restrictions.
This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the
private placement of securities described in this announcement (the
"Placement"). Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the
suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views
and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of
knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s
revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its
targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated
or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession
of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG
IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such
forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or
developments.
