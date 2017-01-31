

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG resolves on cash capital increase



Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2017 - Today, the management board of TLG

IMMOBILIEN AG, with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved on a

capital increase against cash contributions by partially utilizing the

Authorized Capital 2016. The company intends to issue up to approximately

6.7 million new shares, thereby increasing its share capital to up to

approximately EUR 74.2 million, which represents an increase of around 10%

of the share capital.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors in

private placements by way of an accelerated bookbuilding offering. The

private placement will commence on January 30, 2017 and is expected to end

on January 31, 2017.

The placement price will be determined by the management board after the

conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding offering and will presumably be

announced on January 31, 2017.

It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading on February

2, 2017 with a prospectus and will be included in the existing quotation on

the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission

obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter

Wertpapierbörse) on February 7, 2017. The new shares will carry full

dividend rights from January 1, 2016. Settlement/closing of the transaction

is expected to take place on February 7, 2017. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has agreed

to a customary lock-up period of 90 days.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to use the net proceeds from the private

placement to fund recent and additional acquisitions of German office and

retail properties in line with its defined acquisition criteria as well as

general corporate purposes.

Contact

Sven Annutsch



Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089



E-Mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de

Important notice

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly

or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories

and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction

where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this

announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons

who are in possession of this document or other information referred to

herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of

the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase, securities of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG or of any of its

subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other

jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall

form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any

jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold

in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an

exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as

amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG have

not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who

(i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the

Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005

(as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)

(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated

associations, etc. (all such persons together being referred to as

"Relevant Persons")). This document must not be acted on, or relied upon,

by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment

activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant

Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") this announcement

and any offer, if made subsequently, is directed exclusively at persons who

are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive

2003/71/EC and amendments thereto, in particular Directive 2010/73/EU.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of

the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction

where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this

announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and observe any

such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the

private placement of securities described in this announcement (the

"Placement"). Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the

suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views

and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of

knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown

risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s

revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its

targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated

or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession

of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG

IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such

forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or

developments.















