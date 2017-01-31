

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG launches capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding offering





- Approximately 6.7 million new shares to be placed with institutional investors, representing around 10% of the share capital



- Issue proceeds to be invested in recent and additional real estate acquisitions



Berlin, 30 January 2017 - Today, the management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the company"s share capital against cash contributions while excluding subscription rights of existing shareholders. The company intends to issue up to approximately 6.7 million new shares, thereby increasing its share capital to up to approximately EUR 74.2 million, which represents an increase of around 10% of the share capital.



The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors as part of a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding offering. The bookbuilding process will begin on 30 January 2017 and is expected to end on 31 January 2017. The placement price will be determined by the management board after the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding offering and will presumably be announced on 31 January 2017.



It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading on 2 February 2017 with a prospectus and will be included in the existing quotation on the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on 7 February 2017. The new shares will carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2016. Settlement/closing of the transaction is expected to take place on 7 February 2017. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has agreed to a customary lock-up period of 90 days.



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to fund recent and additional acquisitions of German office and retail properties in line with its defined acquisition criteria as well as general corporate purposes.



Commenting on the capital increase, Peter Finkbeiner, member of the management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG, said, "Over the past two years, we have demonstrated a substantial financially-accretive expansion. Our portfolio value now exceeds EUR 2bn and we operate throughout Germany. We will continue our growth model and the capital increase will help us to obtain the necessary funding."



J.P. Morgan is acting as Global Coordinator and J.P. Morgan and UBS Limited are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the private placement. VICTORIAPARTNERS is acting as independent financial advisor to TLG IMMOBILIEN AG.



Contact



Christoph Wilhelm



Corporate Communications



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355



E-Mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de

Sven Annutsch



Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089



E-Mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de







About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a stock exchange-listed leading commercial real estate company focusing on Berlin and growth regions in Eastern Germany. For over 20 years, TLG IMMOBILIEN has been synonymous with real estate expertise in Germany"s East. TLG IMMOBILIEN generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN is specialized in commercial properties for office and retail use. TLG IMMOBILIEN focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio of office properties in Berlin and other regional economic centers, as well as a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro locations. The portfolio also includes five hotels in Berlin, Dresden and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their very long-term rental or lease agreements.



