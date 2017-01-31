DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase


Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights


30-Jan-2017 / 21:33 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE IS NOT INTENDED FOR
PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA OR JAPAN


Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized
capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder
subscription rights

Potsdam, 30 January 2017 - The Management Board of Elanix Biotechnologies
AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ELN, "Elanix", "Company") today resolved,
with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase
against cash contribution from authorized capital, offering an indirect
subscription right to shareholders. The Company"s share capital shall be
increased up to EUR 6,799,200.00 by offering up to 1,133,200 new shares.
The new shares will be fully entitled to a share in the profit from 1
January 2016.

The subscription ratio will be 5 to 1, meaning that for every five existing
shares they hold, shareholders with subscription rights may subscribe one
new share of Elanix. In addition, shareholders will be given the option of
registering for an oversubscription request. The subscription period will
be two weeks, expected from 7 February 2017 to 21 February 2017. The
subscription price was set at EUR 4.20 per share. Unsubscribed shares will
be offered to selected investors within the framework of a private
placement.

Further details on the capital increase can be found in the subscription
offer, which is expected to take place on 2 February 2017 and will be
published in the Bundesanzeiger. No securities prospectus has been or will
be published in connection with the transaction.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

Contact / Investor Relations

Maria Widowski

E-mail: investor.relations@elanix-bt.com
Telephone number: +49 331 583 945 10

About Elanix

Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue
regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and
gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The
company was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of
Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented progenitor cell
technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically
neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.
Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working cell banks with vast
quantities of cells of different cell types.

The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,
and is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN. For
more information and updates, visit www.elanix-biotechnologies.com.

Disclaimer

This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from
those expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of risk
factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and
competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding
litigation or investigation proceedings and the availability of financial
resources. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these
statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment
decision. The Elanix Biotechnologies AG disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe
for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This
announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person
in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or
Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation
is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be
and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from
registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain
exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be
offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or
benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or
Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this
announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada
or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United
States.

This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning
of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").








Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Domstr. 22

14482 Potsdam

Germany
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf





 
