

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights





30-Jan-2017 / 21:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE IS NOT INTENDED FOR

PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA,

CANADA OR JAPAN



Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized

capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder

subscription rights

Potsdam, 30 January 2017 - The Management Board of Elanix Biotechnologies

AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ELN, "Elanix", "Company") today resolved,

with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase

against cash contribution from authorized capital, offering an indirect

subscription right to shareholders. The Company"s share capital shall be

increased up to EUR 6,799,200.00 by offering up to 1,133,200 new shares.

The new shares will be fully entitled to a share in the profit from 1

January 2016.

The subscription ratio will be 5 to 1, meaning that for every five existing

shares they hold, shareholders with subscription rights may subscribe one

new share of Elanix. In addition, shareholders will be given the option of

registering for an oversubscription request. The subscription period will

be two weeks, expected from 7 February 2017 to 21 February 2017. The

subscription price was set at EUR 4.20 per share. Unsubscribed shares will

be offered to selected investors within the framework of a private

placement.

Further details on the capital increase can be found in the subscription

offer, which is expected to take place on 2 February 2017 and will be

published in the Bundesanzeiger. No securities prospectus has been or will

be published in connection with the transaction.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

Contact / Investor Relations

Maria Widowski



E-mail: investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

Telephone number: +49 331 583 945 10

About Elanix

Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue

regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and

gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The

company was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of

Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented progenitor cell

technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically

neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.

Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working cell banks with vast

quantities of cells of different cell types.

The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,

and is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN. For

more information and updates, visit www.elanix-biotechnologies.com.

Disclaimer

This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain

risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from

those expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of risk

factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and

competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding

litigation or investigation proceedings and the availability of financial

resources. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these

statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment

decision. The Elanix Biotechnologies AG disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe

for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This

announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person

in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or

Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation

is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be

and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as

amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the

United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from

registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain

exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be

offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or

benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or

Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this

announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada

or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United

States.

This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning

of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the

Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").















30-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



