DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights
2017. január 30., hétfő, 21:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 MAR
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE IS NOT INTENDED FOR
Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized
Potsdam, 30 January 2017 - The Management Board of Elanix Biotechnologies
The subscription ratio will be 5 to 1, meaning that for every five existing
Further details on the capital increase can be found in the subscription
Tomas Svoboda, CEO
Contact / Investor Relations
Maria Widowski
About Elanix
Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue
The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,
Disclaimer
This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe
This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elanix Biotechnologies AG
|Domstr. 22
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMJQ4
|WKN:
|A0WMJQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
540143 30-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]