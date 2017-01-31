DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





Evotec AG



Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7



22419 Hamburg



Germany







Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)





Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





133064647





