

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING





31.01.2017 / 18:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNH - STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 14 MARCH 2017

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.



(Incorporated in the Netherlands) Share Code: SNH; ISIN: NL0011375019

PRESS RELEASE



NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are hereby convened to the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company"), to be held at 12.00 pm CET on Tuesday, 14 March 2017 in Meeting Rooms 24 and 25 on the 2nd Floor at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol Airport, municipality of Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands. Registration will take place at the registration desk at the venue between 11:30 am CET and the commencement of the meeting at 12.00 pm CET.

Notice:



Shareholders who wish to participate in the EGM are referred to the Attendance instructions contained in the notice (the "Notice") that will be available on the Company"s website as from today (refer to meeting documents below). Under Dutch law and the Company"s articles of association, persons entitled to attend and, if applicable, to vote at the EGM are persons registered as such at close of business on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 (the "Record Date"). Details on the manner in which Shareholders can register themselves for the AGM are contained in the Notice. All voting instructions must reach the relevant intermediary or transfer secretaries as detailed in the Notice by no later than 11:00am CET on Wednesday 8 March 2017.



Meeting documents:

The Agenda and explanatory notes thereto are available on the Company"s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) as from today. These documents are also available for inspection at the office of the Company in the Netherlands (Herengracht 466, 1017 CA Amsterdam) as well as at the Company"s main place of business in South Africa (Block D, DeWagenweg Office Park, Stellentia Road, Stellenbosch), where copies may be obtained free of charge. If you wish to receive copies of the documents, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary, care of S.J. Grobler, Tel: +27 21 808 0750 / e-mail: compsec@steinhoffinternational.com.

For more information, please contact:



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.:





Stehan Grobler



+27 (21) 808 0700

31 January 2017

























31.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



