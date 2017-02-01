

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG





01.02.2017 / 10:05





Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares







1. Details of issuer



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



Königinstraße 107



80802 München



Germany





2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

31 Jan 2017



4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

3.0208 %

161,053,897

Previous publication

0.0001 %

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

4,865,058

0

3.0208 %

0 %







