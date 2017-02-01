DGAP-AFR: SURTECO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. február 01., szerda, 16:04
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen-Pfaffenhofen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.surteco.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
541079 01.02.2017
