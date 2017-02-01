DGAP-AFR: SURTECO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SURTECO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


01.02.2017 / 16:04


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SURTECO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017
German: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html
English: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017
German: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html
English: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: SURTECO SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen-Pfaffenhofen

Germany
Internet: www.surteco.com





 
