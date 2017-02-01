DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SURTECO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





01.02.2017 / 16:04





SURTECO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017

German: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

English: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017

German: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

English: http://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html





