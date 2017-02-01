DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. február 01., szerda, 16:14
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE
The Company has received a form TR-1 on 31 January 2017 from Vanguard International Explorer Fund
TR-1 notification of major interest in shares
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
2. Reason for the notification:
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Situation previous to the triggering transaction
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Total (A+B+C)
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
541097 01.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]