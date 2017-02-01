DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE





The Company has received a form TR-1 on 31 January 2017 from Vanguard International Explorer Fund

TR-1 notification of major interest in shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



ZEAL Network SE

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



Vanguard International Explorer Fund

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:



27 January 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:



31 January 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



3%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares





Class/type of shares: Ordinary GB00BHD66J44

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of Shares: 275,000



Number of Voting Rights: 275,000

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares (Direct): 226,164



Number of voting rights (Direct): 226,164



Number of voting rights (Indirect):



% of voting rights (Direct): 2.70



% of voting rights (Indirect):

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: 226,164



Percentage of voting rights: 2.70%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



