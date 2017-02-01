DGAP-News: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: Nikolaus von Blomberg joins the Executive Board of VERIANOS

Nikolaus von Blomberg joins the Executive Board of VERIANOS



Frankfurt/Germany, Feb 1, 2017 - With effect on February 1, 2017 Nikolaus von Blomberg has been appointed to the Executive Board. Initially his responsibilities will cover the divisions Asset Management and Institutional Clients. Within the current capital increase with an exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders he signed shares equal to the amount of 8% of the capital stock.





Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.






IR contact:

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations

Christian Bähringer, esq.

Bethmannstraße 56

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

T +49 69 69 768 88 0

F +49 69 69 768 88 9

Mail: ir@verianos.com


Company contact:

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Gürzenichstraße 21

50667 Köln

Germany

T +49 221 200 46 100

F +49 221 200 46 140

Mail: enquiries@verianos.com











VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Gürzenichstraße 21

50667 Köln

Germany
Phone: 0049 221 20046 100
Fax: 0049 221 20046 140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48
WKN: A0Z2Y4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt





 
