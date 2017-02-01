DGAP-News: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Nikolaus von Blomberg joins the Executive Board of VERIANOS

Frankfurt/Germany, Feb 1, 2017 - With effect on February 1, 2017 Nikolaus von Blomberg has been appointed to the Executive Board. Initially his responsibilities will cover the divisions Asset Management and Institutional Clients. Within the current capital increase with an exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders he signed shares equal to the amount of 8% of the capital stock.





Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.



