DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor
2017. február 01., szerda, 18:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by
The Public Prosecutor"s Office of Frankfurt am Main today investigated at
Contact:
Martin Halusa
Grit Beecken
E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 211 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-boerse.com
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005810055, DE000A2AA253, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
|WKN:
|581005, A2AA25, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
541073 01-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]