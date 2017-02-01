

Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor





Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by

public prosecutor

The Public Prosecutor"s Office of Frankfurt am Main today investigated at

Deutsche Börse AG in respect of a share purchase by its Chief Executive

Officer which was carried out on 14 December 2015 in implementation of the

Executive Board"s remuneration programme as approved by the Supervisory

Board of Deutsche Börse AG. Such programme provides for an investment of

the Executive Board Members in shares of Deutsche Börse AG. Deutsche Börse

AG and the Chief Executive Officer fully co-operate with the public

prosecutor.



