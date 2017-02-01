DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor

Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor


01-Feb-2017


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by
public prosecutor

The Public Prosecutor"s Office of Frankfurt am Main today investigated at
Deutsche Börse AG in respect of a share purchase by its Chief Executive
Officer which was carried out on 14 December 2015 in implementation of the
Executive Board"s remuneration programme as approved by the Supervisory
Board of Deutsche Börse AG. Such programme provides for an investment of
the Executive Board Members in shares of Deutsche Börse AG. Deutsche Börse
AG and the Chief Executive Officer fully co-operate with the public
prosecutor.


Contact:

Kai Fischer

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73

Martin Halusa

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01

Grit Beecken

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +352 2 43 3 23 75

E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com








Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A2AA253, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A2AA25, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

