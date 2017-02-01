DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in BUWOG AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

IMMOFINANZ AG announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in BUWOG AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding


IMMOFINANZ AG announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in
BUWOG AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

IMMOFINANZ announces its intention to sell approximately 4.5 million
ordinary shares (the "Placing Shares") in BUWOG AG (the "Company"). The
Placing Shares represent approximately 4.5% of the Company"s issued share
capital.

The sale is part of the strategic reduction of IMMOFINANZ" shareholding in
BUWOG AG. The proceeds of the sale will be used to optimize the overall
cost of debt of IMMOFINANZ and for general corporate purposes.

The Placing Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
(the "Placement") to institutional investors, which will be launched
immediately following this announcement.

The final number of Placing Shares to be placed will be determined at the
closing of the bookbuilding process, and the results of the Placement will
be announced as soon as practicable thereafter.

After the transaction IMMOFINANZ is expected to hold approx. 4.7 million
BUWOG shares which serve as an underlying for the convertible bonds 2017
and 2018.


On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused
on the retail and office segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria,
Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Poland and Moscow. The
core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby
the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent
strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate
portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.2 billion and covers more than 350
properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading
ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com


For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
IMMOFINANZ

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com








Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 11

1100 Wien

Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000809058
WKN: 911064
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt ; Warschau, Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)





 
