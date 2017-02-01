DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in BUWOG AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
2017. február 01., szerda, 18:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ AG announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in
IMMOFINANZ announces its intention to sell approximately 4.5 million
The sale is part of the strategic reduction of IMMOFINANZ" shareholding in
The Placing Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
The final number of Placing Shares to be placed will be determined at the
After the transaction IMMOFINANZ is expected to hold approx. 4.7 million
