IMMOFINANZ AG announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in

BUWOG AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

IMMOFINANZ announces its intention to sell approximately 4.5 million

ordinary shares (the "Placing Shares") in BUWOG AG (the "Company"). The

Placing Shares represent approximately 4.5% of the Company"s issued share

capital.

The sale is part of the strategic reduction of IMMOFINANZ" shareholding in

BUWOG AG. The proceeds of the sale will be used to optimize the overall

cost of debt of IMMOFINANZ and for general corporate purposes.

The Placing Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

(the "Placement") to institutional investors, which will be launched

immediately following this announcement.

The final number of Placing Shares to be placed will be determined at the

closing of the bookbuilding process, and the results of the Placement will

be announced as soon as practicable thereafter.

After the transaction IMMOFINANZ is expected to hold approx. 4.7 million

BUWOG shares which serve as an underlying for the convertible bonds 2017

and 2018.



Disclaimer:

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person

in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to

whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This release is

not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Any

securities referred to herein will not be and have not been registered

under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and

may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent

registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the

Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the

United States of America.The securities referred to herein may not be

offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or

benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or

Japan.

On IMMOFINANZ



IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused

on the retail and office segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria,

Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Poland and Moscow. The

core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby

the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent

strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate

portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.2 billion and covers more than 350

properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading

ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com



For additional information contact:



Bettina Schragl



Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

IMMOFINANZ



T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290



M +43 (0)699 1685 7290



communications@immofinanz.com



investor@immofinanz.com















