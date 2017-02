DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Final Results





Adler Modemärkte AG: Earnings forecast exceeded significantly





02-Feb-2017





Efficiency- and cost saving programmes bear fruits:

Earnings forecast exceeded significantly

Sales decrease as expected



Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 2 February 2017. Adler Modemärkte AG was able

to exceed the forecast for the full financial year 2016 made in November

2016. According to preliminary figures, earnings before interests, taxes,

depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to more than EUR 22.5

million, thus exceeding the advised range of EUR 14 to 17 million

significantly.



Revenue went down 3.8% to EUR 544.6 million as expected (2015: EUR 556.1

million). On a like-for-like basis, the decline is 4.6% as against the last

year.



ADLER reacted to the overall decline in revenues faced by textile retailers

by implementing cost savings- and efficiency programmes. The effects of

which were already being felt and will result in additional cost savings in

2017.



A guidance for the current financial year will be published together with

the Annual Report 2016 on 16 March 2017.





