DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK surpasses 2016 earnings forecast

2017. február 02., csütörtök, 13:45





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Results Forecast


Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK surpasses 2016 earnings forecast


02-Feb-2017 / 13:45 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


AD HOC NOTIFICATION

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- Security Identification Number 519 990 -


LUDWIG BECK surpasses 2016 earnings forecast

Munich, February 2, 2017 - Based on provisional figures of December 31,
2016, LUDWIG BECK AG is expecting a better result for the full year of
2016, despite the forecast published on October 1, 2016.

For weather-related reasons the consumer reticence observed in the third
quarter of 2016 diminished in the fourth quarter and Christmas sales also
surpassed expectations.

Based on the 2016 annual forecast of October 1, 2016 the company has so far
assumed that group-level earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would
amount to between EUR 4 and 5 million. Based on the provisional figures of
December 31, 2016, the management board now assumes that the group-level
EBIT will be more than EUR 6 million. On the AG level as well, LUDWIG BECK
surpasses the earnings forecast of October 1, 2016 based on the provisional
figures. The management board is now anticipating an EBIT of considerably
more than EUR 5 million, based on the provisional figures on the level of
the AG.

Investor Relations contact:

esVedra consulting GmbH

Metis Tarta

t: +49 89 206021-210

f: +49 89 206021-610

mt@esvedragroup.com

Group accounting contact:

LUDWIG BECK AG

Jens Schott

t: +49 89 23691-798

f: +49 89 23691-600

jens.schott@ludwigbeck.de








02-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Marienplatz 11

80331 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


541333  02-Feb-2017 CET/CEST






img
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum