DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Results Forecast





Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK surpasses 2016 earnings forecast





02-Feb-2017 / 13:45 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC NOTIFICATION



LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- Security Identification Number 519 990 -



LUDWIG BECK surpasses 2016 earnings forecast



Munich, February 2, 2017 - Based on provisional figures of December 31,

2016, LUDWIG BECK AG is expecting a better result for the full year of

2016, despite the forecast published on October 1, 2016.



For weather-related reasons the consumer reticence observed in the third

quarter of 2016 diminished in the fourth quarter and Christmas sales also

surpassed expectations.



Based on the 2016 annual forecast of October 1, 2016 the company has so far

assumed that group-level earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would

amount to between EUR 4 and 5 million. Based on the provisional figures of

December 31, 2016, the management board now assumes that the group-level

EBIT will be more than EUR 6 million. On the AG level as well, LUDWIG BECK

surpasses the earnings forecast of October 1, 2016 based on the provisional

figures. The management board is now anticipating an EBIT of considerably

more than EUR 5 million, based on the provisional figures on the level of

the AG.



Investor Relations contact:



esVedra consulting GmbH



Metis Tarta



t: +49 89 206021-210



f: +49 89 206021-610



mt@esvedragroup.com



Group accounting contact:



LUDWIG BECK AG



Jens Schott



t: +49 89 23691-798



f: +49 89 23691-600



jens.schott@ludwigbeck.de





