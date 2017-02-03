DGAP-DD: MOLOGEN AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Krautscheid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MOLOGEN AG


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE0006637200


b) Nature of the transaction

Posting of subscription rights of convertible bonds.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.094 EUR 13.07 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.094 EUR 13.07 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG

Fabeckstraße 30

14195 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com





 
