Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 01, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 01, 2017
German: http://www.kloeckner.com

English: http://www.kloeckner.com

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017
German: http://www.kloeckner.com

English: http://www.kloeckner.com













