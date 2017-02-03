DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klöckner & Co SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Klöckner & Co SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





02.02.2017 / 15:10





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 01, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 01, 2017

German: http://www.kloeckner.com



English: http://www.kloeckner.com



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017

German: http://www.kloeckner.com



English: http://www.kloeckner.com





02.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

