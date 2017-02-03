DGAP-AFR: TAKKT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAKKT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


TAKKT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


02.02.2017 / 16:30


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TAKKT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017
German: http://www.takkt.de/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017
German: http://www.takkt.de/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.takkt.de/en/investors/reporting-and-events/reporting/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2017
German: http://www.takkt.de/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.takkt.de/en/investors/reporting-and-events/reporting/













Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de





 
