DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAKKT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





TAKKT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





02.02.2017 / 16:30





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TAKKT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017

German: http://www.takkt.de/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017

German: http://www.takkt.de/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.takkt.de/en/investors/reporting-and-events/reporting/



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2017

German: http://www.takkt.de/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.takkt.de/en/investors/reporting-and-events/reporting/





02.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

