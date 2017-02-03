DGAP-DD: FinTech Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.02.2017 / 17:09



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Korbmacher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FinTech Group AG


b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.72 EUR 746999.12 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.7200 EUR 746999.1200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-31; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG

Rotfeder-Ring 5

60327 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com





 
