Product warranty for modules doubled: SolarWorld sets new standards





03.02.2017 / 09:07







Certified quality ensures long-term yield



SolarWorld sets a new industry quality standard and doubles the product warranty for all solar modules to 20 years. With the warranty term, which exceeds the market norm, SolarWorld sets new standards in the solar industry.



"We completely trust our products. That is why we can guarantee our customers that over 20 years our solar modules will deliver what they promise: strong performance and low electricity generation costs," explains Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck, CEO of SolarWorld AG. With its extended product warranty, SolarWorld greatly exceeds the industry standard. "We also want to send a signal to the industry that only those who rely on quality can win the trust of investors," Asbeck continues. Going forward, the extended product warranty applies to all solar modules installed after January 1, 2017. This protects end users against any defects that may be attributable to production faults.



High yield throughout the entire term



In addition to the extended product warranty, SolarWorld continues to offer its customers a linear performance guarantee. With SolarWorld modules, the so-called degradation value is exceptionally low. For its product range Sunmodule with a robust glass-glass design, SolarWorld therefore guarantees a performance of 86.85 percent even after 30 years.



Tests that greatly exceed industry standards



From the incoming goods inspection and production processes monitoring, to the strict tests in the module test laboratory: ensuring product quality comes first at SolarWorld. Reliable durability, low performance loss, no PID, and security against hotspots are the demands placed on solar modules to deliver exceptional yields over decades. No module leaves the SolarWorld production without a tested resistance to salt spray, being frost and hail-proof, and resistance to ammonia, dust and sand.



Certified quality



Additionally, SolarWorld modules are tested and certified by independent testing institutes. As one of the first manufacturers worldwide, at its site in Freiberg, Germany, SolarWorld is proven to produce according to IEC TS 62941, the quality guideline for PV production. Recently, the Association for Electrical, Electronic + Information Technologies - VDE, also awarded SolarWorld modules the VDE Quality Tested certificate, thus attesting to high reliability, low degradation and optimized functional reliability. These certifications once again independently document the SolarWorld AG promise of high quality.



Experience the SolarWorld module production: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcyT9Y4XAMQ



SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld manufactures and sells high-tech solar power solutions and in doing so contributes to a cleaner energy supply worldwide. The group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, employs more than 3,288 people and operates facilities in Freiberg, Germany; Arnstadt, Germany; and Hillsboro, Oregon, USA as well as in a joint venture with Qatar Solar Technologies. From raw material silicon to solar wafers, cells and modules, SolarWorld manages all stages of production ‒ including research and development in its own company, SolarWorld Innovations. Through an international distribution network with locations in Europe, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Africa and Qatar, SolarWorld supplies customers all over the world. The company upholds high social standards and commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. SolarWorld was founded in 1998 and has been publicly traded on the stock market since 1999. More information at www.solarworld.com



