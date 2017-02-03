DGAP-News: Product warranty for modules doubled: SolarWorld sets new standards
2017. február 03., péntek, 09:07
DGAP-News: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Product warranty for modules doubled: SolarWorld sets new standards
SolarWorld sets a new industry quality standard and doubles the product warranty for all solar modules to 20 years. With the warranty term, which exceeds the market norm, SolarWorld sets new standards in the solar industry.
"We completely trust our products. That is why we can guarantee our customers that over 20 years our solar modules will deliver what they promise: strong performance and low electricity generation costs," explains Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck, CEO of SolarWorld AG. With its extended product warranty, SolarWorld greatly exceeds the industry standard. "We also want to send a signal to the industry that only those who rely on quality can win the trust of investors," Asbeck continues. Going forward, the extended product warranty applies to all solar modules installed after January 1, 2017. This protects end users against any defects that may be attributable to production faults.
High yield throughout the entire term
Tests that greatly exceed industry standards
Certified quality
Experience the SolarWorld module production: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcyT9Y4XAMQ
SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld manufactures and sells high-tech solar power solutions and in doing so contributes to a cleaner energy supply worldwide. The group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, employs more than 3,288 people and operates facilities in Freiberg, Germany; Arnstadt, Germany; and Hillsboro, Oregon, USA as well as in a joint venture with Qatar Solar Technologies. From raw material silicon to solar wafers, cells and modules, SolarWorld manages all stages of production ‒ including research and development in its own company, SolarWorld Innovations. Through an international distribution network with locations in Europe, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Africa and Qatar, SolarWorld supplies customers all over the world. The company upholds high social standards and commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. SolarWorld was founded in 1998 and has been publicly traded on the stock market since 1999. More information at www.solarworld.com
Contact:
SolarWorld AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SolarWorld AG
|Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24
|53175 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 - 559 20 470
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 - 559 20 9470
|E-mail:
|placement@solarworld.com
|Internet:
|www.solarworld.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YCMM2, DE000A1YDDX6, DE000A1YCN14
|WKN:
|A1YCMM, A1YDDX, A1YCN1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
541587 03.02.2017
