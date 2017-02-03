

All for One Steeb AG Figures for 1st Quarter of Financial Year 2016/17 Show Further Strong Gains in Sales and Earnings. SAP S/4HANA and cloud services as the business of the future





All for One Steeb AG Figures for 1st Quarter of Financial Year 2016/17 Show Further Strong Gains in Sales and Earnings



Unaudited Results:



- Sales: EUR 79.4 million (+12% over prior year)



- EBIT: EUR 6.4 million (+10% over prior year)



- Group earnings: EUR 4.4 million (+20% over prior year)



- Earnings per share: 88 euro cents (+21% over prior year)



- Equity ratio of 41% (30 Sep 2016: 39%)



- SAP S/4HANA and cloud services as the business of the future



- 2016/17 forecast confirmed



Filderstadt, 3 February 2017 - All for One Steeb AG, the Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, today published its unaudited results for the period 1 October to 31 December 2016.



All for One Steeb improved sales 12% from EUR 70.8 million to 79.4 million in this 1st quarter of the financial year 2016/17. Sales revenues from outsourcing and cloud services (including software maintenance) increased 10% to EUR 31.4 million (Oct - Dec 2015: EUR 28.6 million) and account for a 40% share of total sales (Oct - Dec 2015: 40%). Three-month revenues from the sale of software licenses posted a major gain of 28% to EUR 17.0 million (Oct - Dec 2015: EUR 13.3 million). The continued high rate of utilisation within the consultancy business resulted in consulting revenues increasing to EUR 29.3 million (Oct - Dec 2015: EUR 26.9 million) for a gain of 9%.



The EBIT improved 10% to EUR 6.4 million (Oct - Dec 2015: EUR 5.8 million) for an EBIT margin of 8.0% (Oct - Dec 2015: 8.1%). The EBT increased to EUR 6.2 million (Oct - Dec 2015: EUR 5.2 million) for a gain of 19%. Earnings after tax increased 20% to EUR 4.4 million (Oct - Dec 2015: EUR 3.7 million). The equity ratio as at 31 December 2016 was 41% (30 September 2016: 39%). The number of employees rose to 1,355 as at 31 December 2016 (31 December 2015: 1,229).



»Digital transformation is progressively reshaping the world of established key industries as well, and everyone could feel how truly upbeat the atmosphere is during the All for One Steeb Mittelstandsforum that was held in November 2016. Our SAP S/4HANA and cloud services digital business of the future is moving ahead and we expect it to be a source of significant growth opportunities for many years to come. We remain committed to our forecast for the financial year 2016/17 that projects revenues to range from EUR 280 million to 290 million and an EBIT of between EUR 18.5 million and 20.5 million«, remarked All for One Steeb CEO Lars Landwehrkamp. Economic setbacks continue to pose the greatest risk.



All for One Steeb AG will be publishing its complete quarterly statement for the 3-month period as scheduled on 9 February 2017.



About All for One Steeb



All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider. The full-service provider"s portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable hosting and cloud services out of its German datacenters, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP solutions as well as Microsoft Exchange or Sharepoint. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Outsourcing and Cloud Services, SAP HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,300 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2015/16, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 266 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



www.all-for-one.com/english



All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com























