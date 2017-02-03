

Probiodrug AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





03.02.2017 / 19:00





Probiodrug AG



Halle (Saale), Germany



Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Stendal, HRB 213719



(Commercial Register: Local Court of Stendal, HRB 213719)



ISIN: DE0007921835



Publication pursuant to sec. 26 para 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - German Securities Trading Act)



Publication of notifications of voting rights pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - German Securities Trading Act)



1.



JPMorgan Funds SICAV, Senningerberg, Luxembourg, informed our company pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) on February 1, 2017, that its voting rights proportion exceeded the threshold of 3% of the voting rights in Probiodrug AG, Weinbergweg 22, 06120 Halle (Saale), Germany, ISIN DE0007921835, on October 30, 2014, and that its voting rights proportion in Probiodrug AG amounted to 3.87% (corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) on that date.



2.



JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à.r.l., Senningerberg, Luxembourg, informed our company pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) on February 1, 2017, that its voting rights proportion exceeded the threshold of 3% of the voting rights in Probiodrug AG, Weinbergweg 22, 06120 Halle (Saale), Germany, ISIN DE0007921835, on October 30, 2014, and that its voting rights proportion in Probiodrug AG amounted to 3.87% (corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) on that date. 3.87% (corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à.r.l. pursuant to sec. 22 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG. The voting rights that are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à.r.l. are held via the following company whose holdings of voting rights amount to 3% or more in Probiodrug AG: JPMorgan Funds SICAV.







Halle (Saale), in February 2017



