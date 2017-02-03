DGAP-PVR: Probiodrug AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. február 03., péntek, 19:00
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Probiodrug AG
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement
Probiodrug AG
Halle (Saale), Germany
Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Stendal, HRB 213719
ISIN: DE0007921835
Publication pursuant to sec. 26 para 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - German Securities Trading Act)
Publication of notifications of voting rights pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - German Securities Trading Act)
1.
JPMorgan Funds SICAV, Senningerberg, Luxembourg, informed our company pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) on February 1, 2017, that its voting rights proportion exceeded the threshold of 3% of the voting rights in Probiodrug AG, Weinbergweg 22, 06120 Halle (Saale), Germany, ISIN DE0007921835, on October 30, 2014, and that its voting rights proportion in Probiodrug AG amounted to 3.87% (corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) on that date.
2.
JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à.r.l., Senningerberg, Luxembourg, informed our company pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) on February 1, 2017, that its voting rights proportion exceeded the threshold of 3% of the voting rights in Probiodrug AG, Weinbergweg 22, 06120 Halle (Saale), Germany, ISIN DE0007921835, on October 30, 2014, and that its voting rights proportion in Probiodrug AG amounted to 3.87% (corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) on that date. 3.87% (corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à.r.l. pursuant to sec. 22 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG. The voting rights that are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à.r.l. are held via the following company whose holdings of voting rights amount to 3% or more in Probiodrug AG: JPMorgan Funds SICAV.
Halle (Saale), in February 2017
The Management
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Probiodrug AG
|Weinbergweg 22
|06120 Halle/Saale
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.probiodrug.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
541707 03.02.2017
