DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 11.11.2014, 13:10 CET/CEST - Probiodrug AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Probiodrug AG


Correction of a release from 11.11.2014, 13:10 CET/CEST - Probiodrug AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


03.02.2017 / 19:00


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Probiodrug AG

Halle (Saale), Germany

Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Stendal, HRB 213719
(Commercial Register: Local Court of Stendal, HRB 213719)

ISIN: DE0007921835

Publication pursuant to sec. 26 para 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz -
German Securities Trading Act)

Publication of a correction of a notification of voting rights pursuant to
sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - German Securities Trading
Act)


JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, London, United Kingdom, informed
our company pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading
Act) on February 1, 2017, that its voting rights proportion exceeded the
threshold of 3% of the voting rights in Probiodrug AG, Weinbergweg 22,
06120 Halle (Saale), Germany, ISIN DE0007921835, on October 30, 2014, and
that its voting rights proportion in Probiodrug AG amounted to 3.87%
(corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) on that date. 3.87% (corresponding
to 260,000

voting rights) are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (UK)
Limited pursuant to sec. 22 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG. The voting
rights that are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited
are held via the following company whose holdings of
voting rights amount to 3% or more in Probiodrug AG: JPMorgan Funds SICAV.


Halle (Saale), in February 2017

Language: English
Company: Probiodrug AG

Weinbergweg 22

06120 Halle/Saale

Germany
Internet: www.probiodrug.de





 
