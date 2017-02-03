

Correction of a release from 11.11.2014, 13:10 CET/CEST - Probiodrug AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





03.02.2017 / 19:00





Probiodrug AG

Halle (Saale), Germany

Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Stendal, HRB 213719

(Commercial Register: Local Court of Stendal, HRB 213719)

ISIN: DE0007921835

Publication pursuant to sec. 26 para 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz -

German Securities Trading Act)

Publication of a correction of a notification of voting rights pursuant to

sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - German Securities Trading

Act)



JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, London, United Kingdom, informed

our company pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading

Act) on February 1, 2017, that its voting rights proportion exceeded the

threshold of 3% of the voting rights in Probiodrug AG, Weinbergweg 22,

06120 Halle (Saale), Germany, ISIN DE0007921835, on October 30, 2014, and

that its voting rights proportion in Probiodrug AG amounted to 3.87%

(corresponding to 260,000 voting rights) on that date. 3.87% (corresponding

to 260,000



voting rights) are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (UK)

Limited pursuant to sec. 22 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG. The voting

rights that are to be attributed to JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

are held via the following company whose holdings of

voting rights amount to 3% or more in Probiodrug AG: JPMorgan Funds SICAV.



Halle (Saale), in February 2017

The Management

























